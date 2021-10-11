CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United director branded a 'narcissistic bully' after sacking by ICC

By Ben Rumsby
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have refused to sack a board member fired from one of the biggest jobs in sport following serious accusations about his conduct. Manu Sawhney, who has been a director of the 20-time champions of England for almost a decade, was ousted as chief executive of the International Cricket Council this summer after a cultural review found he bullied colleagues and exhibited acts of “physical aggression”, affecting the “health and wellbeing” of staff.

