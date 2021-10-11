Manchester United director branded a 'narcissistic bully' after sacking by ICC

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the club need to learn when to ‘risk’ counter-attacks after their 1-1 draw with Everton.United went ahead in the first half thanks to a sensational strike by Anthony Martial but Andros Townsend equalised in the second 45.The goal for Everton came from a stunning counter-attack started by Demarai Gray and the visitors almost stole the win at the death but Yerry Mina’s tap-in was ruled out for offside by VAR.Both clubs missed the opportunity to go top of the Premier League and Solskjaer said his side lacked a “cutting edge”.“Part of it was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO