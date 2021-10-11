Eternals Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
Once upon a different timeline, Eternals was the first movie in Marvel's slate of Phase 4 movies to be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow would hit theaters, then The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would release on Disney+, and then Eternals would go to the movies to advance the timeline on the big screen. Things have changed on the release schedule, several Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios have preceded Eternals, plus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings went to theaters first. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline for the story of Eternals remains unaffected. During a visit to the set of Eternals in January of 2020, ComicBook.com learned when Eternals is set in the MCU's timeline.comicbook.com
Comments / 0