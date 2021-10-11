CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eternals Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a different timeline, Eternals was the first movie in Marvel's slate of Phase 4 movies to be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow would hit theaters, then The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would release on Disney+, and then Eternals would go to the movies to advance the timeline on the big screen. Things have changed on the release schedule, several Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios have preceded Eternals, plus Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings went to theaters first. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline for the story of Eternals remains unaffected. During a visit to the set of Eternals in January of 2020, ComicBook.com learned when Eternals is set in the MCU's timeline.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans Are Livid Over Controversial Change

“Marvel’s Avengers” is among the most popular video games on the market right now. The game, which was released in 2020, features a number of popular Avengers franchise characters, including Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Thor, and more. The official description reads:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Run Time#The Eternals#Eternals Place#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Far From Home#Avengers
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Will Introduce “One of the Greatest MCU Characters”

Director James Gunn shared some new details about the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Marvel fans on Twitter. Gunn says he’s introducing “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time” in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — due to hit Disney+ in late 2022 ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Dave Bautista Was Involved in a Physical Altercation at ‘Guardians’ Wrap Party

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been one of the most popular entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its debut in 2014. Bringing new characters like Star-Lord and Thanos’ daughter Gamora to the live-action Marvel Universe, the titular Guardians will soon be starring in brand-new projects coming to theaters and Disney+.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Giving Fans Another Trilogy

The Star Wars franchise loves a trilogy. From the moment George Lucas kicked off the iconic original trilogy with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) to the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), trilogies have been the lifeblood of the Skywalker Saga.
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Jung Ho-yeon says filming ‘Squid Game’ was “actually terrifying”

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress spoke about her experience on the set of the popular South Korean drama series, from the “most memorable” moments to times where she felt real fear.
WORLD
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
Inverse

Ant-Man 3leak reveals Marvel’s most shocking cameo so far

One of the most mysterious titles in Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the upcoming film will not only follow the Lang and Van Dyne families but also feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role.
MOVIES
CBS Atlanta

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan, James Gunn and Michael Rooker attend the European Gala Screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at Eventim Apollo on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy