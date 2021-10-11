Here's Why You Won't See The Avengers In Eternals

A new clip from Eternals shows the team throwing down with some Deviants. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were in the dark on this film for a while, but now they've gotten more action than they know what to do with. The Deviants serve as the main adversary for The Eternals in the film. As is the case in the comics, the two groups have been fighting each other for as long as the Earth has been around. MCU Perfect Gifs gives people their first look at everything the squad can do together. When some Deviants try to attack some people in the past, the Eternals rise up to protect humans. Makkari helps rescue some of them in harm's way while Kingo and Ikaris go on the offensive. It would seem Kumail Nanjiani knows his way around those hand blasts. Richard Madden's character looks even more like The Man of Steel in these moments too. One has to wonder what kind of curveball is waiting in Eternals because they're showing off so much of these short action sequences. Something may be going on below the surface. Check out the clip for yourself down below:

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO