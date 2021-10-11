Here's Why You Won't See The Avengers In Eternals
The Eternals are very aware of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, they have developed fairly thorough opinions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their time on the planet, watching them battle villains like Thanos. While the upcoming Marvel film willl explain why the newly introduced heroes like Ajak, Ikaris, Thena, Sersi, Kingo, Sprite, Makkari, and others did not use their abilities to intervene with the Endgame feud or others, don't expect to see any Avengers heroes showing up in the already-packed ensemble. During a visit to the set of Eternals in January of 2020, ComicBook.com heard producer Nate Moore cast doubt on any other known heroes showing up.comicbook.com
