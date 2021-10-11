CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Rochester Credit Unions Lending a Hand for CU Forward Day in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Employees from several credit unions in Rochester are joining in and volunteering their time Monday as a part of CU Forward Day. October 11th, 2021 might show up on your calendar as Indigenous Peoples (or Columbus) Day. But here in Minnesota, employees of credit unions across the state are marking CU Forward Day, a day dedicated to volunteering their time and lending a hand in communities throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Restaurants in SE Minnesota that Have Closed in the Last 6 Months

It's sad when you hear about your favorite business closing, and what's worse is that it feels like we're seeing news of businesses closing more and more often. There are some restaurants in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota that have closed in the past 6 months that were staples in the community. Keep scrolling to take a look.
106.9 KROC

Turkey Trouble Update: Rochester Police and MnDNR Respond

Rochester Police Say They've Not Been Asked to Arrest Lyle Turkey. Tuesday, October 12 - Turkey Troubles on 6th Street SW in Rochester, MN. There is an aggressive turkey hanging on Rochester's 6th Street SW...and he's not afraid to chase cars. Watch the video, you'll see vehicles literally being stopped by the turkey, and the turkey not letting them get away with a 'swerve' move.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Columbus, MN
Rochester, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
106.9 KROC

Governor Announces New COVID-19 Action Plan

ROBBINSDALE -- Governor Tim Walz announced a COVID-19 action plan Friday morning to relieve crowded hospitals across the state. The plan will put the National Guard on alert to provide emergency staffing at long term care facilities. He is also directing the Department of Human Services to free up long...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
106.9 KROC

Governor Walz Leans on National Guard for COVID Action Plan

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz is once again enlisting the Minnesota National Guard for the states COVID-19 pandemic response,. Walz today announced what he termed a comprehensive COVID-19 action plan. He says it will relieve the state's increasingly crowded hospitals and provide new rapid testing options.
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

Quirky Minnesota House: Is It a Wonder Or Just An Eyesore?

As we learned last week, not everyone appreciates an unruly yard. In fact, a North Mankato resident was recently taken to court for his untamed yard. However, that's not the case in this situation. A Duluth homeowner's lawn is covered in pretty much everything imaginable, from dolls to flowers to clocks, but luckily it sounds like he hasn't had any run-ins with the courts.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Rochester Credit Unions#Indigenous Peoples#Minnesotans
106.9 KROC

Number of Minnesota ACT Test Takers Plummeted During Pandemic

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the number of Minnesota students who took the ACT college entrance exam this year. The Minnesota Department of Education says only 60 percent of the graduating class of 2021 took the test. Typically, around 90 percent of Minnesota students take the ACT while the national participation rate is nearly 50 percent. That rate was only about 35 percent this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Only One MN County is on the 2021 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Historical Minnesota School Built in 1927 is for Sale

There's a school on the National Register of Historic Places in Minnesota that's for sale. It's located in the small town of Angora, Minnesota. The property doesn't just come with the school, there's also the 'Principal's Residence that comes with it. The school is called Alango School and Teacherage and...
ANGORA, MN
106.9 KROC

You’ll Freeze In Fear When You Ride Wisconsin’s Ghost Boat

Ok, so I was thinking of going to the Wisconsin Dells for a fun little MEA getaway with my kids. But, I just saw that there are ghost boats there and took a peek at their website...and yeah, even that freaked me out. If you love all the spooky, haunted, freaky stuff that happens during the Halloween season, you will want to grab tickets for this ASAP. I've also got info on a haunted trolley that is strolling around Rochester, Minnesota that you'd probably enjoy too.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
106.9 KROC

Opening Date Announced for New Highway 14 in Southern Minnesota

Travel between Owatonna and Dodge Center is about to change. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) indicates the new, four-lane divided Highway 14 is about to open to traffic. MnDOT informed the Dodge County Commissioners at a recent meeting that the department "is planning on opening the new Highway 14 to traffic on November 1."
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester’s 6th Street SW Turkey Trouble Persists (Watch Videos)

There is an aggressive turkey hanging on Rochester's 6th Street SW...and he's not afraid to chase cars. Watch the video, you'll see vehicles literally being stopped by the turkey, and the turkey not letting them get away with a 'swerve' move. Thanks to Tom Thomason for letting us share this...
106.9 KROC

Employees of Rochester Business Spend Day Off Giving Back

Selflessly serving others is an important aspect of a strong community, and with that in mind, one local business is dedicating an entire day to service giving its workforce the opportunity to give back. Every year for the past four years the team at Altra Federal Credit Union in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy