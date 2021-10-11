CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, ND

Deana Novak: ‘Jack Of All’ on exhibit at the MonDak Heritage Center through Oct. 30

Sidney Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliston, North Dakota artist Deana Novak states that ‘Jack of All’ is a show about being a curious artist. I struggle with the idea I should pick something and stick with it. Realizing I am truly a Jack of all trades I have designed this exhibit by curating mini shows of groupings of works done in all of the mediums and styles I love to create in.” The mediums used in this exhibition include: Pen on photos, Cyanotype, Watercolor & Pen, Gouache, Mixed Media, Watercolor and Watercolor and Gold Leaf.

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, MT
City
Center, ND
City
Williston, ND
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Center#Art Show#Jack Of All Trades#Gouache Mixed Media#Watercolor And Watercolor
The Hill

Two conservatives resign from Biden's Supreme Court commission

Two conservative members have resigned from the bipartisan panel President Biden assembled to study proposals for reforming the Supreme Court. The departures Friday came from University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas , and Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith, former top official in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Vaccination requirement for foreign travelers to U.S. begins November 8

Foreign nationals will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the U.S. beginning November 8, according to a White House official. The Biden administration is announcing the official start date of the new policy Friday. Fully vaccinated travelers will still need to show a negative test taken within 72 days of traveling. The policy applies to both those traveling by plane and over land from Canada and Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy