Deana Novak: ‘Jack Of All’ on exhibit at the MonDak Heritage Center through Oct. 30

Williston, North Dakota artist Deana Novak states that ‘Jack of All’ is a show about being a curious artist. I struggle with the idea I should pick something and stick with it. Realizing I am truly a Jack of all trades I have designed this exhibit by curating mini shows of groupings of works done in all of the mediums and styles I love to create in.” The mediums used in this exhibition include: Pen on photos, Cyanotype, Watercolor & Pen, Gouache, Mixed Media, Watercolor and Watercolor and Gold Leaf.