Heavily-pregnant vulnerable woman, 37, is found safe and well after going missing from home

A 'heavily pregnant' woman who was reported missing from her home in Staffordshire has been found.

Concerns arose for the safety of Elizabeth Gilliver, 37, who had last been seen at around 5pm on Sunday in the village of Fradley.

However, Staffordshire Police confirmed on Monday that she has since been found 'safe and well'.

A spokesperson for the force said: 'We can confirm that Elizabeth Gilliver, aged 37, from Fradley, who was reported missing on Sunday (10 October) has been found safe and well.'

Elizabeth Gilliver is 'heavily pregnant' and has disappeared from her home in Staffordshire. She was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday, according to police

'Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.'

Staffordshire Police earlier released a picture and description as part of a plea urging members of the public to assist with an investigation into her disappearance.

In the statement, the force described her as 'heavily pregnant' and 'vulnerable'.

Ms Gilliver was described as being white, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build and has shoulder-length brown hair.