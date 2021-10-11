CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Film Fest Tucson on October 14 to 17

By Carolyn Classen
blogforarizona.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Film Fest Tucson is a destination film festival, a place for filmmakers and audiences to meet, discover and experience unique and important stories told on film. The festival is for the community of Southern Arizona, as well as for visitors to the region to experience the unique environment, heritage and culture of Tucson and the surrounding area, while seeing new and important films. A unique and home-grown Tucson film festival for those passionate about movies.”

blogforarizona.net

