A tightly moderated forum about the University of Hawaii’s updated Maunakea Master Plan was informative Wednesday, but left participants little opportunity to interact. An updated version of the master plan was unveiled for public comment in September, and summarizes how UH intends to use the Maunakea summit lands leased from the state over the next two decades. The new draft takes into account new management structures that were not in place when the current master plan was approved in 2000.

HILO, HI ・ 9 DAYS AGO