Saline County, MO

CHARGED WITH SEX-RELATED FELONIES INVOLVING JUVENILE, SEDALIA MAN DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

kmmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court nearly a year and a half ago is due in court this week. According to court documents, Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers in Saline County and was sentenced to spend a total of more than three decades in state prison on September 11, 2017. However, Williams’ conviction was set aside on April 19, 2020.

www.kmmo.com

