CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Brussels’ bungs shame: As Austria's chancellor is forced to stand down, a look at how Sebastian Kurz is just the latest EU leader to resign over corruption claims in the last decade

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation on Saturday after prosecutors said that he is a target of a corruption investigation, joining a long list of European leaders who have stepped down in similar circumstances.

Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports, financed with public money.

Austria's top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg will take over the chancellery today after Kurz said he was quitting to 'make space to prevent chaos'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQleb_0cNnBxjh00
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (pictured October 9) announced his resignation on Saturday after prosecutors said that he is a target of a corruption investigation

At age 35, Kurz is one of Europe's youngest leaders and was long celebrated as a 'whizz kid'. Pressure on him to resign started after prosecutors on Wednesday raided several locations linked to his People's Party (OeVP).

It is understood that Kurz and nine other individuals were under investigation over claims that government money was used between 2016 and 2018 in a corrupt deal to finance 'partially manipulated opinion polls that served an exclusively party-political interest'.

This correlates to the time period in which Kurz, already a government minister, took over the leadership of the OeVP and later that of the Alpine nation at the helm of a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1NQc_0cNnBxjh00
Pictured: A demonstrator wearing a Sebastian Kurz mask in prison clothes and handcuffs takes part in a protest against the Austrian chancellor Kurz in front the headquarters of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) in Vienna, October 7, 2021

Prosecutors allege that payments were made to an unnamed media company - widely understood to be the Oesterreich tabloid, which was also raided on Wednesday - in return for publishing these surveys.

Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, reiterating on Saturday that allegations against him were 'false' and that he would seek to clear up the matter while he continues as party leader and as a lawmaker in parliament.

Austria's disgraced outgoing chancellor joins a long list of European leaders who have had to resign over corruption claims. Here is a recap.

Germany

Germany's leaders have come under close scrutiny since former chancellor Helmut Kohl was fined and forced to quit his post as honorary chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), after he admitted to managing secret funds for the party in the 1990s.

Kohl was described as 'the greatest European leader of the second half of the 20th century' by U.S. Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton after he oversaw the end of the cold war, the reunification of Germany and the creation of the European Union during his tenure from 1982 to 1998.

But his reputation was damaged domestically by the CDU donation scandal that resulted from the party using illegal forms of financing during the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJJIe_0cNnBxjh00
Germany's former chancellor Helmut Kohl (pictured right with Britain's Margaret Thatcher) was fined and forced to quit his post as honorary chairman of the Christian Democratic Union, after he admitted to managing secret funds for the party in the 1990s

These included accepting hidden donations, the non-disclosure of cash donations, secret bank accounts and illegal wire transfers between foreign banks.

The scandal was uncovered in late 1999 and remained part of the political zeitgeist in Germany for months afterwards, becoming known as the 'Schwarzgeldaffäre' ('black money affair') and was even named as Germany word of the year in 2000.

Support for the CDU dropped off considerably, with opinion polls suggesting the party would have received 45 percent of the popular vote beforehand, a figure that fell to 31 percent by February 2000.

Two of the leading CDU figures - Kohl and Wolfgang Schäuble - lost their political influence as a result of the scandal, with Angela Merkel and Roland Koch going on to become the most powerful conservative politicians in Germany.

Over a decade later, in February 2012, Christian Wulff resigned as German president following an accusation of influence peddling.

Also a member of the CDU, Wulff had served as minister-president of the state of Lower Saxony from 2003 to 2010 before being elected to the presidency in the presidential election of 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLR0n_0cNnBxjh00
German president Christian Wulff (pictured in 2012) resigned as German president in February 2012 following an accusation of influence peddling. He was later cleared of taking payments

But two years into his term he was forced to resign when he faced the prospect of being prosecuted over corruption allegations relating to his time as minister-president.

The allegations were first reported in December 2011, with questions raised over his relationship with a number of affluent businessmen and, in particular, the purchase of a house for which Wulff had accepted a loan from an entrepreneur family.

In the build up to the scandal breaking, Wulff was said to have tried to influence the media coverage, but additional investigations were launched into his political dealing with various entrepreneurs with whom he was friends with - some of which he went on family holidays with.

As it was unclear who paid for the holidays, Wulff was later accused of favouritism and unethical behavior.

He resigned the day after the district attorney's office in Hanover had requested the lifting of his immunity, but two years later - on 27 February 2014 - he was cleared of accepting payments that amounted to some 700 euros.

Malta

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned on December 1, 2019, after daily demonstrations over accusations that he interfered to protect associates in an investigation into the 2017 murder of anti-corruption investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb.

Following her murder, Muscat promised to 'leave no stone unturned' in the investigation, but the opposition blamed him for what they called a 'political murder' and the collapse of rule of law in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16V6Vq_0cNnBxjh00
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (pictured in May, 2019) resigned on December 1, 2019, after daily demonstrations over accusations that he interfered to protect associates in an investigation into the 2017 murder of anti-corruption blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zuiru_0cNnBxjh00
Daily demonstrations followed the 2017 murder of anti-corruption investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb

In the years leading up to his resignation, he spoke little about Ms Galizia's death and of periodic protests that took place in the country. Government employees, meanwhile, were tasked with regularly clearing a memorial to her at the Great Siege Monument in Valletta.

Muscat was accused of failing to take action against two close aids - his chief of staff Keith Schembri, a childhood friend, and Konrad Mizzi, tourism and formerly energy minister, whose links to the underworld had been subject to investigations.

During 2019 European elections, Muscat was suggested as a possible successor to Donald Tusk as head of the European Council, but his bid failed after his image was severely damaged by the murder and the perceived erosion of rule of law in Malta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlWOp_0cNnBxjh00
Police and forensic experts inspect the wreckage of a car bomb that killed journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia close to her home in Bidnija, Malta, on October 16, 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F80SK_0cNnBxjh00
People holding placards and photos of killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stage a protest outside the office of the prime minister in Valletta in 2019

In November 2019, Muscat's position was rocked with the corruption implication of Schembri in relation to the murder case, and the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech.

On 25 November, Muscat granted presidential pardon to Melvin Theuma, who was considered to be the middleman between those who carried out Caruana Galizia's murder, and the masterminds. He later denied the same pardon to Fenech.

On December 1, he announced his would step down as Prime Minister after a leadership contest, and finally gave his final speech as Prime Minister in January.

Slovakia

In February 2018, the double murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, who had been probing alleged ties between top politicians and the Italian mafia, plunged Slovakia into a political crisis.

The atrocity caused outrage in the country, and a political divide formed between the ruling party and opposition putting pressure on Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Police said that well-known businessman Mária Trošková - an assistant to Fico - could have ties to the Italian mafia Ndrangheta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qKIw_0cNnBxjh00
Prime Minister Robert Fico (pictured in 2016) resigned in March after the public backlash over the killings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDTkr_0cNnBxjh00
Demonstrators light up their mobile phones as they take part in a protest rally marking the first anniversary of the murder of the investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 21, 2019

Prosecutors have said that Trošková tasked Alena Zsuzsová with arranging Kuciak's murder. She then tasked Zoltán Andruskó, who ordered Tomáš Szabó and Miroslav Marček, to carry out the murder. The case is still ongoing amid re-trails.

Fico announced his resignation in March, but set out key conditions that needed to be met for him to do so - including that 2016 election results had to be respected.

On March 15, Slovakia's President Kiska formally accepted Fico's resignation - along with his entire cabinet, followed a month later by the interior minister and the police chief.

Czech Republic

In June 2013, the Czech Republic's centre-right Prime Minister Petr Necas was forced to resign after being implicated in a corruption and abuse of power scandal involving his top aide and mistress.

His resignation came after the country's Police Unit for Combating Organized Crime and the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Olomouc launched a raid targeting organized crime, which saw some of the closest advisors and collaborators to the Prime Minister targeted and arrested in relation to unspecified misconduct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJEYl_0cNnBxjh00
In June 2013, the Czech Republic's centre-right prime minister Petr Necas (pictured answering questions in June, 2013) was forced to resign after being implicated in a corruption and abuse of power scandal involving his top aide and mistress

Among them was Necas' Chief of staff and mistress Jana Nagyová. It was later announced by prosecutors that she and members of the Military Intelligence Service had been accused of abuse of power and corruption.

The mistress, now his wife, was given a suspended prison sentence for illicit use of military intelligence to spy on Necas's wife in 2012, in the hope of speeding their divorce, without the official approval of the Defence Minister.

Despite pressure from the public and opposition parties, Necas repeatedly refused to resign, but finally bowed to the pressure on June 17. In the snap election that followed, his part was marginalised to just 16 seats.

In 2014, police charged him with bribery.

Romania

In June 2015, Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) opened a criminal investigation into then-Social Democrat Prime Minister Victor Ponta, alleging forgery, complicity in tax evasion and money laundering when he was a lawyer.

He was also accused of a conflict of interest for naming former business associate Dan Sova to several positions while he was Prime Minister.

Despite calls to resign, Ponta refused, and the Romanian Chamber of Deputies refused a request from prosecutors to lift the Prime Minister's immunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMt6h_0cNnBxjh00
A deadly nightclub blaze drew tens of thousands of protesters into the streets in Bucharest in October 2015, forcing Social Democrat Prime Minister Victor Ponta (pictured 2015) to resign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpV8e_0cNnBxjh00
Pictured: Romanians fill the Calea Victoriei, a main avenue of the Romanian capital, during a large protest in Bucharest calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Victor Ponta after the Colectiv nightclub, the venue of a deadly fire which killed 64 people

He later resigned as president of the Social Democratic Party, saying he wanted to safeguard the party's image while he faced corruption charges. Soon after, the DNA formally indicted Ponta, initiating procedures to freeze a part of his assets.

He took a leave of absence between the end of July and early August to rest, with the case being sent to trial in September when Ponta being charged along with four other defendants.

In late October 2015, a deadly nightclub blaze killed 64 people and drew tens of thousands of protesters into the streets in Bucharest, with 25,000 people taking to the streets, finally forcing Ponta to resign.

In May 2018, Ponta was cleared of fraud and other charges by the country's high court after a corruption investigation.

Estonia

On January 13, 2021, Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas stepped down after a corruption investigation was launched into his Centre Party over its ties with a property firm.

Estonia's Prosecutor General suspected the party of 'criminal involvement' in an influence peddling scandal involving businessman Hillar Teder.

Rata claimed he had no knowledge of the affair, and that he had done nothing wrong. Despite this, he chose to take political responsibility and resign over the scandal.

He remained the head of a caretaker government until a new coalition was formed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oG0O_0cNnBxjh00
On January 13, 2021, Estonia's prime minister Juri Ratas (pictured in 2020) stepped down after a corruption investigation was launched into his Centre Party over ties with a property firm

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation...
LIFESTYLE
FOX Carolina

Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as Austria chancellor after Sebastian Kurz quits amid corruption inquiry

Alexander Schallenberg was named Austria's new chancellor on Monday after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, resigned abruptly amid a corruption scandal. Former foreign minister Schallenberg was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg palace in Vienna. Schallenberg, 52, is a career diplomat and a close ally of the former chancellor.
EUROPE
BBC

Austria gets new leader after Kurz quits amid corruption claims

Alexander Schallenberg has taken over as the chancellor of Austria, with the government seeking to move on from a corruption scandal. The foreign minister was sworn in on Monday after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, quit over corruption allegations. Mr Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids linked...
EUROPE
stljewishlight.org

Sebastian Kurz, Austrian chancellor who supported Israel and opposed antisemitism, resigns amid corruption probe

(JTA) – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has made support of Israel and the fight against antisemitism key policy issues, has stepped down amid a corruption probe. Kurz’s resignation, which he announced Saturday, means that he shares yet another trait with Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli prime minister he admires: out of office, with a scandal hanging overhead.
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yorgen Fenech
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Person
Helmut Kohl
Person
Keith Schembri
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Caruana Galizia
columbuspost.com

Sebastian Kurz resigned after allegations of corruption

After allegations of corruption: Austrian President Sebastian Kurz resigns – Foreign Minister takes charge. Austrian President Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation in front of the media on Saturday evening. Kurz proposes Foreign Minister Alexander Shalenberg (ÖVP) as interim head of government. Austrian President Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation in front...
EUROPE
AFP

Austria's Kurz steps down as chancellor amid graft claims

Austria's Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal. His announcement in a televised media statement caps a spectacular rise in politics and a tumultuous four years as chancellor, in which his government already collapsed once. Kurz -- who in 2017 became the world's youngest democratically elected leader -- said he wanted to "make space to prevent chaos". "We need stability," the 35-year-old conservative said, adding it would be "irresponsible" to allow Austria to "slide into months of chaos or gridlock" while the EU member of almost nine million fights the pandemic.
EUROPE
Gazette

Austria's Kurz steps down over corruption probe to save coalition

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned on Saturday to pull his coalition government back from the brink of collapse after the junior party demanded his head because he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption. The move by Kurz, who denies wrongdoing, satisfied his coalition partner,...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Austrian chancellor Kurz resigns after corruption probe revelations

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation Saturday, three days after prosecutors announced that he is a target of a corruption investigation. Kurz said in a televised statement that he is stepping down and that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has been tapped to take over as...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Corruption#European Union#Eu#Austrian#People S Party#Freedom Party
The Independent

Lord Frost heads to Brussels to kick off ‘intensive’ Northern Ireland Brexit talks

Intensive talks to revise the Northern Ireland Brexit deal will get under way in Brussels on Friday, amid growing speculation that the two sides could close in on a compromise.Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated the original deal but now wants to overhaul it, will meet EU Brexit chief Maros Secfovic for lunch to kick off proceedings.The UK side warned of a “substantial gap” between the two parties ahead of the discussions, but accepted that Brussels had made a “considerable effort” to address British concerns about the protocol.But on the eve of the meeting Mr Sefcovic cautioned that he had...
EUROPE
The Independent

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz sworn in as member of parliament

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported.Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights to clear his name.“I will do everything I can to refute the wrong accusations against me,” Kurz reiterated on Facebook Thursday morning.He had announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens had demanded his replacement.Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.
EUROPE
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
Reuters

Czechs want to know what's wrong with their ill president

PRAGUE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - When Vaclav Havel nearly died of a ruptured intestine as Czech president in 1998, doctors provided daily updates on his condition. Nearly a quarter of a century later, a Czech president is again in hospital but the public has not been told what is wrong with him.
POLITICS
AFP

Security review after British MP stabbed to death in 'terror' attack

The fatal stabbing of British lawmaker David Amess was a terrorist incident with possible links to Islamist extremism, police said Saturday, as the government ordered a review of safety measures to protect MPs. Veteran Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was talking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea east of London when he was stabbed to death on Friday. Police said they arrested a 25-year-old suspect and were investigating "a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism" The fatal stabbing has "been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing," the police said in a statement, adding that the investigation is in the "very early stages".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Iran court upholds jail term for UK-Iranian aid worker, lawyer says

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - An Iranian appeals court has upheld a one-year prison term for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security offences, her lawyer was quoted by an Iranian news website as saying on Saturday. "The appeals court has approved the lower court's verdict without holding a hearing,"...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar's participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will invite a non-political representative instead of Myanmar's military leader,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

249K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy