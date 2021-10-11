CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville has Welcomed the 2022 Toyota Camry Models to its Showroom

 4 days ago

VACAVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) October 11, 2021. The 2022 Toyota Camry is a new addition to the Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville dealership's lineup. Loaded with impressive technology and safety features, the 2022 Toyota Camry is an ideal mid-size sedan for those who are looking for a family sedan. It offers a compelling choice of gasoline engines – a proficient 2.5-liter Dynamic Force 4-cylinder and a robust 3.5-liter V6. The base 2.5-liter engine generates 202 hp and 182 lb.-ft. of torque, whereas the available 3.5-liter engine is expected to make 301 hp and 267 lb.-ft. of torque. By combining the power and fuel-consumption efficiency with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the 2022 Toyota Camry achieves 28 mpg in the city, 39 mpg on the highway, and 32 mpg combined.

