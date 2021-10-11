Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville has Welcomed the 2022 Toyota Camry Models to its Showroom

It needed more torque than the old V8 and it achieves that with smaller displacement thanks to forced induction. The Toyota Tundra's Executive Chief Engineer Mike Sweers is a self-proclaimed fan of diesel engines. He owns a collection of trucks and drives them every day, and he's well versed in the high-torque benefits of diesel. When it was time to redesign Toyota’s full-size truck for the first time since 2007, Sweers knew he wanted to meet the power and torque demands of drivers like him. However, they also had to keep in mind that half-ton diesel trucks haven't panned out for everybody as of late.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO