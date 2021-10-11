ARRAIGNMENT SCHEDULED FOR ST. LOUIS MAN IN SALINE COUNTY
A court proceeding is scheduled for a 25-year old St. Louis man who is facing a felony charge after he allegedly displayed a firearm while driving on I-70 on Memorial Day. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper was advised that the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 had displayed a semiautomatic pistol out of the driver’s-side window at the reporting party. The trooper initiated a traffic stop at the 93 mile marker.www.kmmo.com
