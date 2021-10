Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are two legends of the sport and will go down as one of the best to ever grace the Formula 1, while both of them did not race each other in their peaks, former race driver Damon Hill explains how the brit’s approach to his career is different to that of the German’s. Lewis Hamilton is currently battling it out with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the World Championship as only two points divide the both of them, if Hamilton is able to win this season, he will be the only driver to have nine World Championships ahead of Schumacher’s eight.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO