Fitness instructor, 34, admits she showers her boyfriend, 24, with affection in public so that strangers don't think she's his mother

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A fitness instructor has revealed how she feels compelled to shower her boyfriend in public displays of affection - otherwise people mistake him for her son.

Janine Adamson, 34, from Southampton, fancied neighbour Owen Roundell-Prince, 24, for five years but given their ten year age gap felt that a romantic relationship was 'off the cards'.

She claimed they started dating last March but are now often mistaken for mother and son and she's even been quizzed if 'she's the mother' while they were buying alcohol.

She explained comments from others make her more affectionate with her beau in public, adding: 'I think people will look and think, "Is that her son or her boyfriend?" so when I'm out in public we're holding hands or he's got his arm around me because I am his girlfriend not his mother.'

However Janine admitted she does 'nag him like she's his mother' and sometimes moans at him in the same way she does to her 16-year-old son Bradley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pGGL_0cNnBRgZ00
Janine Adamson, 34, from Southampton, fancied neighbour Owen Roundell-Prince, 24, for five years but given their ten year age gap felt that a romantic relationship was 'off the cards'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFIIy_0cNnBRgZ00
She claimed they started dating last March but are now often mistaken for mother and son and she's even been quizzed if 'she's the mother' while they were buying alcohol

The criminal investigation and forensic psychology student said that she was drawn to Owen's personality because they 'bounced off' one another and she'd get excited each time they were together.

Janine said: 'He was my neighbour for five years and I always knew that I was attracted to him and I could sense that it was reciprocated.

'But obviously because he is ten years younger than me and I got on with his family as well, it was just something that I'd always felt was off the cards.

'And then we got closer at the beginning of lockdown last year [March 2020] and we were sneaking around for a little bit because we were worried what people would say - how his family and my children would respond, so we kept it low key for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlZmE_0cNnBRgZ00
She explained that comments from strangers make her more affectionate with her beau in public (pictured, sharing a kiss) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjEO2_0cNnBRgZ00
When the couple began their relationship last March, Janine said they were ;sneaking around' because they were worried about how people would respond 

'At first you just kind of think 'oh, it's just going to be a bit of a fling and you could never be serious with somebody ten years younger than you' but that changed and here we are.'

The duo's age difference attracts even more hostility on social media, where people accuse her of 'trapping' Owen or holding him 'hostage' due to his youth - which Janine admits leaves her worried she's too old for him.

Despite this, Janine who's 'young at heart', claims their age difference has its perks because electrician Owen brings out her youthful side and the pair are now expecting their first child.

However she admitted she does 'nag him like she's his mother' and sometimes moans at him in the same way she does to her 16-year-old son - bemoaning if he has played on his PlayStation all day while she's been at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnPAf_0cNnBRgZ00
Despite this, Janine who's 'young at heart', claims their age difference has its perks because electrician Owen brings out her youthful side and the pair are now expecting their first child
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hk9e_0cNnBRgZ00
Janine said that Owen is 'amazing' with her two children 16-year-old Bradley Adamson and 10-year-old Maizie Adamson and that he's the 'apple of their eye'

The mother-of-two said she posts videos in a bid to 'normalise' age gap relationships and that if she can reassure just one other woman in similar circumstances then she's 'succeeded in life'.

Janine said: 'On social media I get, "You look like his mother" a lot.

'If we're going out and he gets ID'd and I don't then I go, "Oh this is embarrassing". We create the fun from it and I will say, "Oh, look my boyfriend's getting asked for ID and I'm not."

'When we went to a supermarket once both of us didn't have ID for alcohol and they said "Are you mother?" and I was like, "That's my boyfriend" and she went, "Oh, I'm sorry".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWV23_0cNnBRgZ00
Janine was initially attracted to Owen and said she could 'sense' her feelings were 'reciprocated' 

'It threw me a bit and I am scared that it's going to happen again and I am scared that people think that when they see us.

'It definitely makes me want to be more affectionate with him to save the embarrassment of being called his mother again.'

The part-time fitness instructor claimed they've had a 'brilliant' response from friends and family but it's comments from people she doesn't know on social media that have been 'detrimental' to her self-esteem.

Janine said: 'People say that "I'm old enough to be his mother", that it's "wrong", that he's "trapped" and I should "set him free".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSzns_0cNnBRgZ00
Strangers have accused Janine, who is expecting the couple's first baby, of 'trapping' Owen (pictured together at Christmas) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWjP3_0cNnBRgZ00
Despite their loving relationship, Janine admitted she does 'nag him like she's his mother' and sometimes moans at him in the same way she does to her 16-year-old son (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218Qps_0cNnBRgZ00
Janine said her boyfriend has got 'quite a babyface' and said she is still coming to accept he looks younger than he is (left, Owen, and right, Janine) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdGaI_0cNnBRgZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yrTs_0cNnBRgZ00
Janine confessed she struggles to understand negative comments from others because she feels she 'doesn't look old enough to be his mother 

'[People say] I'm "bringing him down, he's got his whole life ahead of him because I'm keeping him hostage and he's going to regret his life". Then I've had comments about my son being closer in age to him than I am.

'It is quite hurtful because having my own initial worries and fears, and I do now still worry and think, "Are his mates making fun of him behind my back? Am I too old for him? Am I not good enough for him?"

'I just don't understand it because I don't look old enough to me his mother.

'He has got quite a babyface and I think I need to accept that it's more about the fact that he looks younger than he is, more than I look older than I am but I think I take it that it's me that looks too old for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzMS9_0cNnBRgZ00
After fancying each other for years, the couple initially began dating at the beginning of lockdown last year

'When people reply to my posts saying, "Oh, as long as you're happy", "There's ten years between my partner and I" or "I'm 34 and my partner's 44" all those kinds of things give me the reassurance that it's ok to be in this kind of relationship.'

Janine continued: 'I always say that he's my number one fan because he just used to laugh at me and I can be myself.

'I was a mother at 17 so I had to live a very adult life as such when I was younger so I can be the person I've missed out on being.

'I can be a clown and he finds it funny because I'm being immature. I like to convince myself that I'm young at heart, which I am, but because of my lifestyle I was never able to really be this free and I feel very free in my personality.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Pu5H_0cNnBRgZ00
Janine revealed her daughter Maizie is in awe of her boyfriend and believes he is 'amazing' (pictured together) 

Janine said that Owen is 'amazing' with her two children 16-year-old Bradley Adamson and 10-year-old Maizie Adamson and that he's the 'apple of their eye'.

Janine said: 'The benefits of being in an age gap relationship are that I laugh a lot, I'm happy and can be myself, which works because I do still feel very young at heart.

'Also he likes to do his thing. He's a semi-professional footballer and likes to play the PlayStation and then if he chooses to go out with his mates, I don't want to be going out until 3am, so if he wants to do that he can and I look forward to having the bed to myself.

'I then feel like I can nag him like I'm his mother. I've got a 16-year-old and I can say the same to him, as I say to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHhw8_0cNnBRgZ00
The devoted mother said she wants to 'normalise' age gap relationships and has received a lot of 'comfort' from seeing other TikTok videos about women dating younger men

'I also do accept that it's a man thing because they are lazy. I'm like, "You've been on the PlayStation all day, I've been at work and you've done nothing" [housework]. I then go upstairs and say the same thing to my son.

'He takes it so well. He lets me have a moan and then he gets it done. "Oh sorry, sorry", you know he does do it but he does need to be told. So that is a drawback sometimes but it benefits me in other times, so it's just how it is.'

The devoted mother claims she receives a lot of 'comfort' from seeing other TikTok videos about women dating younger men given she can relate to their insecurities.

Janine said: 'I want to normalise it [age gap relationships].

'To watch him have his own children is why I'm going through it again because I never thought I was going to have any more because I've raised both of them on my own.

'But this man deserves to be a dad and I can't wait to watch him with his own children as well, and for us to have that family unit together.

'To be free and feel confident to post these things is something I'm still working on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pzfht_0cNnBRgZ00
The 34-year-old confessed she often worries she looks too old for her 24-year-old boyfriend (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og2dH_0cNnBRgZ00

'Every time I post thinking , "Oh, what are we going to get this time?" but when it goes the good way I'm bouncing off the walls because I'm like, "People are accepting me, they're accepting us" and that I think comes down to me being accepted for who I am.

'If you're happy in your relationship and he's making you happy, forget what other people have to say.

'Everyone can have an opinion and just accept that it's their opinion, and that's something that I'm learning and have come a long way with.

'Obviously men as well, but I know women feel the same and we all share the same insecurities, worries and maternal feelings.

'If I can help at least one other woman to feel like she's doing the right thing, then I've succeeded in life because that's ultimately what I want to do.'

Comments / 35

Tom Marcum
4d ago

who even acknowledges that there is a age difference anymore. women and men both are subject to fall in love with a younger or older partner that shows the same interest. but to the couple in the article have happy trails on your journey through life.

Reply(1)
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
