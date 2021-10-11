The funniest moments from Adele's surprise Instagram live

Adele sent fans into meltdown when she jumped on for a surprise Instagram live stream on Saturday.

During the 41-minute Q&A segment, the singer revealed she'd quit boozing, voiced her support for Britney Spears and even treated fans to another soundbite of her new track.

Yet Adele also left fans in hysterics by answering some more mundane questions, including revealing her favourite British soap opera and whether she'd be open to collaborating with Peppa Pig.

During the chat Adele was asked about her soap preference, not skipping a beat as she replied: 'EastEnders any day over Corrie!', the singer then moved on to detail her favourite snack, revealing 'My favourite crisp is prawn cocktail Walkers - or just ready salted Walkers with loads of Worcestershire Sauce on it!'

As one over-eager fan typed out 'adopt me', Adele mused: 'I don't think I can legally adopt you, no. Sorry!'

After treating fans to a snippet of her new single, Easy On Me, her followers were eager to sniff out her next big hit.

Peppa Pig - who became an unlikely music icon when Peppa’s Adventures: The Album scored a higher review rating than Kanye's DONDA on Pitchfork - was one of the name's thrown into the mix.

Yet Adele was quick to squash that dream, scoffing: 'Would I collab with Peppa Pig? No!'

Adele did reveal she was looking forward to another music icon's work, however, announcing: 'Yes I'm excited for Beyonce's new album - are you mad?!'

The singer - who has not spoken publicly about whether she has received the Covid vaccine - did hint that she is in favour of the jab, however as she grimaced reading out: 'Oooh someone is called unvaccinated - ooooh'.

And the live stream nearly went into disarray when her dogs began to drown out her answers with their barking, leaving Adele to shout out 'Boys! boys! I'm on Instagram live! Boys! Come on!'

Although Adele later revealed that she's had to 'cut out' drinking to protect her voice as she prepares to make her comeback, she joked that she'd enjoyed a few tipples over the past few months.

'My favourite thing to do in lockdown was drink wine, obviously,' she quipped, later stating, 'my go to brunch? Aperol Spritz, babes.'

Some of her followers were left shocked, however, after a fan asked the mother-of-one what her 'body count' is, a slang term used to describe how many people a person has slept with.

However, Adele seemed perplexed by the question, answering: 'What's my body count? What does that mean?'

It comes after Adele delighted her fans by announcing the release of her first new single in nearly six years, called Easy On Me.

She also made history after covering both British and US Vogue, with the mother-of-one discussing both her new record in the cover interview and offering fans an insight into her family life.

Adele reflected on her divorce from former husband Simon Konecki and spoke candidly about co-parenting their son Angelo, eight.

Adele also shared a longer clip of Easy On Me on Saturday and teased more information about her upcoming album, which is believed to be titled 30.