Seattle, WA

State OKs more ambitious plan for Pike overpass street and bicycle improvements

By CHS
capitolhillseattle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key segment of the $39 million plan to remake Pike and Pine Streets between Pike Place Market and Capitol Hill will proceed as it was originally envisioned. That project, now formally called the Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements project but which will likely continue to go by the catchier name Pike Pine Renaissance, is one facet of the larger Seattle waterfront revamp and is on track to start construction next fall with plans for a 2024 opening.

www.capitolhillseattle.com

