Metro Bank and Atom Bank founder Anthony Thomson moves into BNPL arena
Anthony Thomson, the founder of Metro Bank, Atom Bank and Australia's first neobank 86 400, is stepping into the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space as the new chair of Zip UK. Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, Zip is one of the fastest growing BNPL providers in the world with over 7.3 million customers. It currently has a presence in 13 markets globally - including Australia, USA, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Canada - and is growing quickly through acquisitions, most recently a strategic investment in Indian BNPL platform ZestMoney.www.finextra.com
