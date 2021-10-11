CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAS Australia's Jana Pittman collapses and needs to be hooked up to an IV drip after completing the show's most physically gruelling task yet

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Jana Pittman collapsed in dramatic scenes on Monday's episode of SAS Australia.

The 38-year-old former Olympic athlete fell to the ground after completing repetitions of a gruelling military obstacle course.

'I'm so cooked,' the exhausted star told the show's DS (directing staff) as she lined up alongside her fellow recruits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMFrZ_0cNn7DOK00
Woman down: Jana Pittman collapsed in dramatic scenes on Monday's episode of SAS Australia

As the DS approached her, Jana began to collapse, before chief instructor Ant Middleton quickly reached out and caught her.

'Stand up! Stand up now! Stand up!' ordered Ant, 41, as he pulled a frail Jana back up onto her feet.

Holding her by her T-shirt, he continued: 'Suck it in, stand tall, deep breaths. Deep breaths.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdoII_0cNn7DOK00
Physically taxing: The 38-year-old former Olympic athlete fell to the ground after completing repetitions of a gruelling military obstacle course
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLOn9_0cNn7DOK00


A weakened Jana then returned to their waiting military Jeep, where a medic came over and inspected her.

'Sorry, I've just started seeing really bad spots... I'm just super dizzy and seeing spots in my eyes,' she told the medic, known as Dr Dan.

Dr Dan then hooked Jana up to an IV drip with fluids as she struggled to keep her eyes open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peV5O_0cNn7DOK00
Taking a toll: As the DS approached her, Jana began to collapse, before chief instructor Ant Middleton quickly reached out and caught her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIpRd_0cNn7DOK00
In need of help: A weakened Jana then returned to their waiting military Jeep, where a medic came over and inspected her. She was then hooked up to an IV drip with fluids

Jana wasn't the only one feeling the after effects of the punishing course, with John Steffensen throwing up next to a drum.

The 39-year-old former track and field athlete was also inspected by the medical team, who treated him with oxygen.

'At that stage of the course, the recruits are drained, we know that. Physically and psychologically. We just want them to give more. We want them to be patched up and put back out on the battlefield,' admitted Ant.

SAS Australia continues at 7.30pm, Tuesday on Channel Seven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Tgar_0cNn7DOK00
Breathing difficulties: Jana wasn't the only one feeling the after effects of the punishing course, with John Steffensen throwing up next to a drum before needing oxygen

Daily Mail

