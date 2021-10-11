Food Extrusion Market : Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors

The market research report titled- Global Baby Safety & Convenience Products Market Outlook, 2026 by Bonafide Research analyses trends and markets, globally. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market. The report is a combination of the market studies of Baby Car Seat, Baby Strollers & Prams, Baby Cribs & Cots, Baby Carrier, Baby Safety Gate & Bedrails, and Baby Monitor. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty & Online Sales Channels. Baby safety has been the top priority for any parents, for which they won't mind spending a fortune. Many companies have worked their way out to monetize this priority by introducing a whole set of product lines which can be termed as Baby Safety & Convenience Products. These products have been proven not only to be preventing injuries but also to save lives of the infant. It is always a tedious task to keep an eye on the baby, especially in the current scenario where both the parents are career-oriented, it brings a sense of fear and self-doubt. This has been reflected as USD 9680.51 Million market value in the year 2015. The rise in the nuclear family model has significantly increased the need for safety products across the world. In many nations, the use of certain baby safety products is made mandatory as an initiative towards controlling infant deaths. With such initiatives and the growing awareness in the developing countries, the baby safety & convenience products market is expected to be growing with an anticipated CAGR of 7.13%, through the forecasted period.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO