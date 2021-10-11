Iowa man arrested and charged in connection to I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union robbery

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, his name is Brandon Lee Lyman and he is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.

Authorities say the 37-year-old suspect is also charged with misdemeanor driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and having an open container of alcohol.

Lyman was arrested on Sunday in connection with the robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery.

Lyman and an unnamed co-defendant parked in a nearby parking lot.

The co-defendant left on foot to complete the robbery, then ran back to Lyman’s vehicle and they took off at a high rate of speed.

This story will be updated as new information become available.