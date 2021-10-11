Local resident pleaded guilty in connection with hit-and-run accident that left 48-year-old man dead in May

Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, her name is Michelle Fix and prosecutors say she filed a written plea of guilty to leaving the scene of an accident causing death and failure to provide proof of financial lability.

It happened in the 900 block of West 2nd Street.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

The responding officers found the 48-year-old man unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died on May 8.

The vehicle that struck him never stopped and fled the scene.

Prosecutors say the 54-year-old defendant remains free on bond.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.