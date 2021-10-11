CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sisters who left Afghanistan talk about their podcast for Afghan girls and women

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSisters Lina Tori Jan and Zohra Hunter left their families and everything they knew in Afghanistan several years ago. Now they have started a podcast to let other Afghan girls and women know they are not alone. They join TODAY live as our celebration of the International Day of the Girl continues. “It’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on in our country,” Lina Tori Jan says.Oct. 11, 2021.

