2 sisters who left Afghanistan talk about their podcast for Afghan girls and women

Many Afghan women and girls could die because the Taliban’s strict gender separation rules prevent medical help from getting to them, an aid charity has warned.Not-for-profit organisations have to get permission from Taliban provincial leaders before their female humanistarian staff can work in the area, Save the Children campaigns director Athena Rayburn said.Some 5.5 million people are displaced in Afghanistan and the vast majority of them are women and children, she added.Ms Rayburn told PA: “Even with our mobile health teams, we’re being told that we shouldn’t allow female patients to see male doctors.“If we can’t ensure the protection for...

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO