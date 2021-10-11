Two people injured in Indianola road shooting Sunday morning
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. early Sunday morning.
It happened at the High Dive Bar on Indianola road.
Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When the officers arrived on scene they found two victims.
Police say both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.
No suspects have been arrested yet.
This incident remains under investigation.
Please call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811 if you have any information about this incident.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
