Des Moines, IA

Two people injured in Indianola road shooting Sunday morning

 4 days ago
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It happened at the High Dive Bar on Indianola road.

Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene they found two victims.

Police say both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

This incident remains under investigation.

Please call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

