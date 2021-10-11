CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team Expands New Adaptive Sports League

By Nick Nahas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Department, through its signature Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports program, has introduced a new sport—wheelchair football. The Hillsborough County Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team was selected as an expansion to the USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL). There are nine total teams in the league, most of which are located in NFL cities.

