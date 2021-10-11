London police drop investigation of Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has been given permission to examine the terms of a confidential 2009 agreement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s lawyers hope the terms of the secret agreement could protect him from any action by Giuffre, 38, who has a initiated a civil suit against Andrew, accusing him of raping her when she was 17. Andrew denies her claims. Epstein died in a 2019 jail cell suicide. Obtaining the documents could prove to be a pivotal moment for Andrew. His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has previously said that that he believed the agreement “absolves our client from any and all liability.” Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies contested that assertion, however, saying the deal with Epstein was “irrelevant” to the present case.

