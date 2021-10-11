CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

London police drop investigation of Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Police of London announced they are dropping their investigation of Prince Andrew in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal, but the prince’s legal problems are far from over. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from London.Oct. 11, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Queen Is Spending Millions on Prince Andrew’s Epstein Lawsuit: Report

Queen Elizabeth is spending millions of pounds to fund Prince Andrew’s defense in the lawsuit levied against him by an alleged sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reports. The prince has hired multiple lawyers from Lavley Singer, a Los Angeles firm well known for celebrity clients, in addition to British counsel. According to The Telegraph, Andrew’s lead American counsel is charging the royal $2,000 per hour, and that’s only one of many attorneys involved. Her majesty is sourcing the funds from the private income she earns via the Duchy of Lancaster, roughly £23 million. An infamous photograph shows Prince Andrew with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Giuffre accuses Andrew of raping her three times; he has denied the allegation.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Prince Andrew Is Selling The Only Actual Property That He Owns

Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Billionaire investor Leon Black raped woman at Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion in 2002, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — A second woman has accused billionaire investor Leon Black of raping her in 2002 at the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers reveal. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claims the assault occurred after Epstein arranged for her to give Black a $300 massage. She says she agreed to the massage because she was a single mom who desperately needed the money.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
BBC

Epstein: Met to take no action after Prince Andrew review

The Metropolitan Police will not take any further action against the Duke of York following a review prompted by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre's...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Can Review Secret Agreement Between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has been given permission to examine the terms of a confidential 2009 agreement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s lawyers hope the terms of the secret agreement could protect him from any action by Giuffre, 38, who has a initiated a civil suit against Andrew, accusing him of raping her when she was 17. Andrew denies her claims. Epstein died in a 2019 jail cell suicide. Obtaining the documents could prove to be a pivotal moment for Andrew. His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has previously said that that he believed the agreement “absolves our client from any and all liability.” Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies contested that assertion, however, saying the deal with Epstein was “irrelevant” to the present case.
POLITICS
Inman.com

Palm Beach lot that held Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion sells for $26M

Nearly a year after developer Todd Michael Glaser committed to buying the Palm Beach estate belonging to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the lot sold to a new buyer for $25.845 million. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Matrix Partners partner David Skok bought the lot for more than $7...
PALM BEACH, FL
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew’s Police Review Is Concluding With No Action

In August, London’s Metropolitan Police announced an evidentiary review over allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew after his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, filed a civil suit in the U.S. courts. On Sunday, the department explained that it was taking no action against Andrew and closing the inquiry. “As a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Police#Metropolitan Police#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Nbc
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Solved One Big Financial Woe

More than a year after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were sued for missing a payment on their chalet in Verbier, an exclusive Swiss ski town, the former couple is close to selling the home. According to The Times, the royals have reached a legal agreement with the house’s previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, and will pay back their debt as soon as the sale, at the asking price of £17.3 million, is complete.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's rare £70k engagement ring from Prince Andrew - photos

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986, after announcing their engagement in March of the same year. The Queen's son Andrew proposed to Sarah with the most magical engagement ring. From its spectacular ruby stone to where it is now, here's everything you need to know…
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bill Cosby Sued by Former 'Cosby Show' Actress

Bill Cosby is facing new legal issues, as a former Cosby Show actress is suing him for sexual assault. According to Yahoo, actress Lili Bernard claims that the longtime comedian drugged and raped her in 1990. Bernard actually came forward with allegations many years ago, but now is taking legal action. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, and is pursuant to the state's two-year "look-back window." This allows sexual abuse survivors the opportunity to bring forth civil claims even in instances when the alleged assault occurred many years prior.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy