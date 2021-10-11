Deni Avdija warms up to second season in NBA

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Howard Blas
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Deni Avdija, the only Israeli player in the NBA, returned to action on Saturday night after a longer than expected recovery and rehabilitation from an ankle injury earlier this year. The Washington Wizards faced the New York Knicks in a preseason game; it was the second preseason game for the Wizards but only the first for Avdija. He scored four points, had three rebounds and one assist in only 16 minutes of play. Nevertheless, the Wizards lost to the Knicks 117-99.

