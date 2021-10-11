Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental Extend Loyalty Benefits Again, Providing Even Greater Flexibility for Valued Customers
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Enterprise Holdings' car rental brands are once again extending benefits to its most loyal customers. Members of National Car Rental's Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Enterprise Plus Silver, Gold and Platinum elite tiers whose tier status were set to expire on Feb. 28, 2022, will now be extended through Feb. 28, 2023. In addition, Emerald Club Program Free Days, previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, will now roll over through Dec. 31, 2022.www.gladstonedispatch.com
