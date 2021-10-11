The 10 best Dreamcast games of all time

Much has been written about the Dreamcast, in terms of what could have been, its decline, and why it failed. The reality was a perfect storm of trouble for Sega. A lack of support from big hitters like EA; a poorly executed advertising budget; and of course consumers who perhaps understandably felt that the console was snake-bit. There was a mistrust of this new hardware, which followed Sega CD, 32X, and Saturn with their libraries. Particularly in the case of the latter, couldn’t stack up against the PlayStation. Sega knew that the PS2 would destroy them if they backed themselves in that bout. Therefore, they decided to bow out of the console game forever, in order to live on.