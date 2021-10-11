CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Diuretic pill could be potential treatment for Alzheimer’s, scientists say

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

A commonly prescribed water pill could potentially be repurposed as a possible Alzheimer’s disease treatment for some people who are genetically at risk, scientists have said.

Researchers have called for more studies to find out whether a common diuretic could be used as an Alzheimer’s treatment after a range of studies suggested a protective effect.

Diuretics, also called water pills, are drugs which increase the amount of water and salt expelled from the body as urine.

One, bumetanide, has been outlined as a potential treatment candidate for some people who are genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s in a new study published in the journal, Nature Ageing.

The data in this paper make a good case to conduct a proof-of-concept trial of bumetanide in people with genetic risk.

A team of researchers from across the US found that those who took bumetanide had a significantly lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s compared to those who are not taking the drug.

Experts analysed information from databases of brain tissue samples and drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), performed mouse and human cell experiments, and explored human population studies.

Dr Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging in the US, said: “Though further tests and clinical trials are needed, this research underscores the value of big data-driven tactics combined with more traditional scientific approaches to identify existing FDA-approved drugs as candidates for drug repurposing to treat Alzheimer’s disease.”

Researchers analysed data derived from 213 brain tissue samples and looked at the levels to which genes are turned on or off for a gene called APOE4 – which has already been linked to late-onset Alzheimer’s.

Then they compared these “gene expression signatures” to those of more than 1,300 known FDA-approved drugs.

Five drugs emerged with a gene expression signature that the researchers believed might help “neutralise” the disease, with bumetanide outlined as the strongest potential candidate.

It is used to treat heart failure and the build-up of fluid in the body – also known as oedema.

The researchers found that treating mice which expressed the human APOE4 gene with the diuretic reduced learning and memory deficits.

The finding was repeated in human cell-models.

The team then assessed the data on five million people – adults over 65 who took bumetanide compared to those who did not.

The analysis showed that those who had the genetic risk and took bumetanide had a 35% to 75% lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease compared to those not taking the drug.

Dr Jean Yuan, drug development program director in the NIA Division of Neuroscience, said: “We know that Alzheimer’s disease will likely require specific types of treatments, perhaps multiple therapies, including some that may target an individual’s unique genetic and disease characteristics — much like cancer treatments that are available today.

“The data in this paper make a good case to conduct a proof-of-concept trial of bumetanide in people with genetic risk.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Popular Herb Could Help Prevent Alzheimer's, New Study Finds

Over 6 million U.S. residents have Alzheimer's disease, with the prevalence of the degenerative condition increasing 145% between 2000 and 2019 alone, according to the Alzheimer's Association. While there's no definitive cure for Alzheimer's, which affects one in nine adults over 65, a new study suggests that one popular herb could help fend off the devastating condition… basil.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pill#Alzheimer#Journal#Nature Ageing
EatThis

5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to prevent dementia. Gupta recently wrote a book on the subject, Keep Sharp. Here are five ways you can start preventing Alzheimer's now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This anti-seizure drug could improve cognitive function in Alzheimer’s

In a new study from UCLA, researchers found an inexpensive anti-seizure medication markedly improves learning and memory and other cognitive functions in Alzheimer’s patients who have epileptic activity in their brains. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia worldwide. Early symptoms include short-term memory loss, the decline in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SlashGear

NIH says common water pill shows promise as repurposed Alzheimer’s drug

There are many existing drugs that have, in some cases, been on the market for decades with authorization for specific conditions. The National Institutes of Health recently funded research into an exploration of these existing drugs for one that can potentially be repurposed as an Alzheimer’s treatment — and, the NIH has announced, a possible candidate has been discovered. The potential Alzheimer’s treatment is a common water pill (diuretic) that is already FDA approved.
HEALTH
Futurity

Treatment for kidney failure dropped early in pandemic

In the four months following the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival, the number of patients in the US initiating treatment for kidney failure declined by 30%, according to a new study. Notably, Black patients and patients living in counties with high numbers of COVID-19 deaths initiated treatment with significantly worse levels of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Scientists Untangle Why Diabetes Might Raise Alzheimer's Risk

Type 2 diabetes may up the risk for Alzheimer's disease by altering brain function, new animal research suggests. A University of Nevada Las Vegas team showed that chronically high blood sugar could impair memory and alter aspects of working memory networks in rodents. "Diabetes is a major risk factor for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lbl.gov

Cell “Fingerprinting” Could Yield Long-Awaited Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic

A technology developed by scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) shows great promise for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms arise, potentially changing the course of research and treatment for this condition, which affects millions of people worldwide and is estimated to be the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
BERKELEY, CA
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy