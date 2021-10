It was a known fact that Telegram gained users during Facebook’s recent outage, but founder Pavel Durov is putting a number on it: 70 million. Facebook experienced one of the worst outages in its history on Monday, impacting all of its services, including Messenger and WhatsApp. Users flocked to Signal and Telegram to stay in contact with their loved ones, friends and business associates, causing both services to struggle with the increased load.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO