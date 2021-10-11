CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Infrastructure ETF’s Big Yield Comes With Decent Quality

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is up 40% year-to-date, and it yields an eye-catching 5.46%. Alone, either of those statistics is impressive. Put them together under the umbrella of a single exchange traded fund, and they’re even more impressive. Focusing on ENFR’s dividend yield, it certainly fits the bill as “high,” and, broadly speaking, there are some risks associated with high dividend stocks. However, ENFR’s underlying index, the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (CME: AMEI), might just have more quality than investors initially think.

