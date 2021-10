If you’re a regular reader of financial news you no doubt have read about the country’s current “labor shortage.” I put “labor shortage” in quotes because that’s not really what’s happening. Some businesses and industries are absolutely having a difficult time hiring, not because people don’t want to work but because they don’t want to work for what they’re being offered. Employers who previously were able to staff up and pay non-living wages are shocked that people don’t want to work full time and live in their cars during a pandemic.

