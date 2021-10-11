CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BurgerFi buying Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Cover picture for the articleFlorida-based BurgerFi International Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings from L Catterton for approximately $161.3 million. At the closing of the transaction, L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, will become one of BurgerFi's largest shareholders. BurgerFi expects the transaction will be accretive to EPS to common shareholders and EBITDA in 2022, according to a company press release.

