CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Caribou launches domestic franchise plan fueled by Panera

Fast Casual
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaribou Coffee, a Panera Brands portfolio concept with 714 locations, has launched a domestic franchise program. Leveraging the model that has fueled its growth for three decades, Caribou Coffee's domestic franchise launch marks the first time candidates in the United States have an opportunity to own and operate coffeehouses, which were previously only available internationally, through non-traditional or licensing, according to a company press release.

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Casual

Qu launches Commerce Cloud for restaurant chains

Qu, a modern restaurant tech company fueling the commerce revolution for restaurant chains, is launching Commerce Cloud for restaurants, according to a press release. This first-of-its-kind three-layer protective redundancy takes Qu's leading-edge API-first architecture to a new level of speed and stability for enterprise restaurants. Today's restaurant technology stacks are...
TECHNOLOGY
franchising.com

First-Ever PropTech Franchise Set to Launch Territories

October 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Through its automated data capture and delivery platforms, the first PropTech franchise emerges from MooveGuru. For five years, MooveGuru has been perfecting the consumer experience during their moving process. Now, the robust platform supports consumers throughout the homeownership lifecycle. Its latest endeavor, YourHomeHub, is the first consumer portal that allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Kroger comes to the northeast with a hi-tech customer fulfillment center offering delivery service

Kroger Co. has announced its entry into the northeast market with a customer fulfillment center powered by Ocado Group rather than a grocery store. The facility will offer next-day and same-day delivery. The two companies launched their first hi-tech facility in the U.S. in April. "Kroger's growing seamless ecosystem continues to scale, and we're committed to doubling both our digital sales and profitability rate by the end of 2023 and Kroger Delivery will help us reach this target," said Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen in a statement. Kroger is also adding two customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) in California, and entering the South Florida market with two smaller facilities. "We have a pipeline of sites in development across the U.S., with several scheduled to open next year, and we're excited to continue delivering the Kroger experience to more doorsteps," said Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger's senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, also in a statement. Kroger stock has gained 24.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 15.5% for the period.
ECONOMY
Fast Casual

RESTAURANT TEK: REDUCE LABOR COSTS WITH UCAAS

CHALLENGE: OPTIMIZE LABOR COSTS & MAXIMIZE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE. In a traditional restaurant setting, more employees meant more coverage. And, if you hired the right people and trained them well, this should lead to a better overall customer experience. However, labor is expensive. Really expensive. And, with the minimum wage hikes getting national momentum, labor isn’t getting any cheaper any time soon. So how do restaurant owners and managers balance labor costs with customer experience in mind? You guessed it. Technology. In the case of this resource, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Fast Casual

Farmer Boys elevates guest loyalty platform

Farmer Boys, a Southern California-based burger concept, has tapped Tattle to elevate its guest loyalty. The technology allows the brand to track detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels. "There are many reasons why Tattle has been a game-changer for us, including that it's causal-based and enables us to goal-set,"...
Cheddar News

Caribou Coffee CEO Sees Right Time for Franchising WIth Cabin Concept, Pandemic Lessons

Minnesota-based Caribou Coffee is launching a franchise program in the United States, and CEO John Butcher joined Cheddar’s "Opening Bell" to talk about the timing of the expansion plans. He noted that its new drive-through cabin concept and the pandemic helped build confidence for the entire process. To maintain the brand during expansion, Butcher said the company will be parsing through high-quality franchisee candidates who have a proven and consistent track record.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tcbmag.com

Caribou Debuts First Franchise Program in the U.S.

Brooklyn Center-based Caribou Coffee on Monday announced that it’s launching its first franchise program in the United States. The coffee chain has franchisee-operated chains abroad, but none yet in the U.S. Of the coffee chain’s 718 locations around the world, only 269 are franchise stores, and they’re all in countries outside the U.S. But Caribou does operate dozens of “non-traditional or license locations” throughout the country.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Fast Casual

Fast casual on the rebound?

U.S. fast casual restaurants didn't fare as well as traditional quick service restaurants early in the pandemic, but their customers are returning, according to The NPD Group. Online and physical visits to fast casual restaurants in the year ending August 2021 were up 8% compared to a year ago, which keeps traffic on par or flat to pre-pandemic visits in August 2019. In the quarter ending June 2020, at the height of pandemic lockdowns and restaurant restrictions, fast casual visits were down 23% compared to the prior year, according to NPD's daily tracking of the U.S. restaurant industry.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Franchisees#Food Drink#Panera Brands#Caribou Coffee#Caribou Cabin#Omnichannel Performance#Einstein Bros
Fast Casual

BurgerFi buying Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Florida-based BurgerFi International Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings from L Catterton for approximately $161.3 million. At the closing of the transaction, L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, will become one of BurgerFi's largest shareholders. BurgerFi expects the transaction will be accretive to EPS to common shareholders and EBITDA in 2022, according to a company press release.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

How to fix restaurant marketing post pandemic

Driving incremental revenue has become harder than ever for restaurant brands. Traditional mass marketing techniques are missing a lot of customers, and for the ones they do reach, they are often missing the mark. What's a restaurant marketer to do?. A panel of restaurant marketing experts offered an hour's worth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Casual

Chick-fil-A, Starbucks top teens' food picks

Chick-fil-A tops the list of food offerings loved by teens, according to the "Taking Stock With Teens" survey that polled 10,000 teenagers across 44 U.S. states with the average age of 15.8 years. The survey revealed 16% named Chick-fil-A as top pick for the fourth year. Starbucks weighed in at...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inman.com

With launch of YourHomeHub, MooveGuru offers agents franchise opportunities

Moving technology company MooveGuru is now selling franchise model to the real estate industry, allowing agents to invest in and own regional markets. Moving technology company MooveGuru is now selling the franchise model to the real estate industry, allowing agents to invest in and own regional markets. In a press...
REAL ESTATE
Fast Casual

Paris Baguette plans to ink 100 franchise agreements in 2021

Paris Baguette, the French-inspired bakery cafe brand, with more than 4,000 international units and nearly 90 in the U.S., has signed 84 agreements in the first half of the year and is on track to exceed 100 franchise agreements by the end of 2021, according to a company press release.
ECONOMY
ftnnews.com

Hilton Launches Large-Scale Franchise Model in Asia Pacific

Hilton, the fastest-growing hotel company in Asia Pacific and a recognized global leader in franchising, announced the launch of its large-scale franchise model in China. The business model will allow independent hotel owners in China to benefit from Hilton’s innovative commercial strategies and extensive support network, as the company welcomes investors and owners to explore franchising opportunities with its award-winning upscale focused-service brand, Hilton Garden Inn.
INDUSTRY
corpmagazine.com

United Airlines Plans Largest Domestic Schedule Since March 2020

CHICAGO (PR Newswire) — United announced that it will fly its biggest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic to meet an expected surge in holiday travel, with an emphasis on connecting the Midwest to warm weather cities like Las Vegas and Orlando as well as offering nearly 70 daily flights to ski destinations, including new service between Orange County and Aspen.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Casual

Freshii buying online wellness retailer

Freshii is acquiring majority control of Natura Market ECommerce Inc., a Canadian online health and wellness retailer. Upon closing, it will have the right to acquire 100% of the business through Q1 2025, according to a company press release. "Today is an exciting day for Freshii as we continue our...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart and Target Commit to More Overnight Shifts To Alleviate Port Congestion

Walmart and Target are making moves to help alleviate impact from the snarled supply chain. In a meeting with major retailers, port leaders, and union leaders on Wednesday, President Biden will address the impact of pandemic-related bottlenecks at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These leaders, including Target and Walmart, will announce a variety of commitments to ease congestion and support supply chain movement. Walmart and Target will both announce new commitments to expanding night time hours in order to help process the influx of containers at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Walmart says the expansion of...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy