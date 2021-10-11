Caribou launches domestic franchise plan fueled by Panera
Caribou Coffee, a Panera Brands portfolio concept with 714 locations, has launched a domestic franchise program. Leveraging the model that has fueled its growth for three decades, Caribou Coffee's domestic franchise launch marks the first time candidates in the United States have an opportunity to own and operate coffeehouses, which were previously only available internationally, through non-traditional or licensing, according to a company press release.www.fastcasual.com
