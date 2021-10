Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee has opened its first Texas location. The shop, located at 1417 FM 1463 Road in Katy, features an indoor cafe as well as a drive-thru. "When we first tried the coffee, we ranted and raved and wondered why we didn't have something like this in Texas," Franchisee Amber King said in a company press release. "We can't wait for their community to taste the quality products Ziggi's has to offer."