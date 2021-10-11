The Knox County Sheriff’s Office warning of a possible scam involving arrest warrants. KCSO says they have received multiple reports of people getting phone calls that they have warrants for their arrest. The caller attempts to collect funds and says someone would meet or come to their residence to collect the payment. Investigators say the scammers have been known to go after the elderly. KCSO says if an individual had warrants for their arrest, “rest assured” that officers will go get them.