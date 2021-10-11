CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson National introduces index-linked annuities

By InvestmentNews
InvestmentNews
 3 days ago

The insurance provider has created versions of the new product for commission-based and fee-based advisers. Jackson National Life Insurance has introduced two registered index-linked annuities in commission-based and fee-based versions. The Jackson Market Link Pro products offer five index choices, the company said in a release: the S&P 500, Russell...

InvestmentNews

Morningstar jumps into PEPs market with ESG plan

Morningstar and Plan Administrators Inc. are planning to launch the pooled employer plan early next year, pending a final rule on environmental, social and governance factors from the Department of Labor. Morningstar Investment Management is putting its name on a PEP, one that it says will be the first ESG-specific...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

LPL expands retirement plan choices for affiliates

The IBD is offering a multiple-employer aggregate program that affiliates can use with small businesses and start-up plans. Advisers affiliated with LPL Financial now have access to an expanded version of a program that provides them with retirement plan administration solutions for small businesses and start-up plans. The expanded offering,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InvestmentNews

Insurance products are morphing into securities

Carson Group Excell conference whets the appetite of advisers looking for fee-based insurance products. Pesky commissions aside, the insurance industry is quickly and somewhat quietly blending into the larger realm of the securities markets, at least from a regulatory perspective. That was among the takeaways Wednesday in Las Vegas during...
ECONOMY
#Annuities#Msci Eafe#Msci Kld 400
InvestmentNews

Clients favor firms that are their main source of retirement advice

Advisers who want to win the biggest chunk of a client’s business could benefit most by being their go-to source for retirement planning, a new report suggests. Financial services firms that people identify as their main source of retirement advice tended to be those with the biggest “share of wallet,” or percentage of assets clients have with them, consumer research firm Hearts & Wallets found in a report available Wednesday. The firm used a decision-tree analysis based on data from more than 10,000 relationships that clients have with different financial services firms.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InvestmentNews

Exposing clients to financial plans in unexpected places

I recently tweeted about embedded gifting on Instagram, a way to donate to a cause from an Instagram Inc. story right through the app, conveniently using parent company Facebook Inc.’s payment platform. Consumer companies are adding traditional financial services functions like savings, lending, insurance, investing, and financial plans (and gifting!) to their apps — and it’s happening quickly.
INTERNET
benefitspro.com

BlackRock adding annuities to 401(k) plans

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager with more than $9 trillion in assets, is moving into annuities. The firm has a new target-date retirement product for 401(k) plans that will provide workers a stream of payments through their lives. Called the LifePath Paycheck solution, it embeds annuity contracts issued by Equitable and Brighthouse Financial, according to BlackRock.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

BlackRock lands clients for its 401(k) annuity product

The retirement plan sponsors that have signed on for the new service, which mixes target-date funds and annuities, collectively represent more than $7.5 billion in plan assets. BlackRock’s strategy of mixing target-date funds and annuities is taking off, with five major retirement plans having signed up for it, the company...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Phys.org

Research suggests financial literacy, debt and liquidity drive annuity purchases

New research from experts at the George Washington University and funded by the Alliance for Lifetime Income's Retirement Income Institute shows a close link between the decision of older Americans to purchase annuities and four factors—financial knowledge, leveraged assets, debt obligations, and liquidity constraints. Shared for the first time in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wealthmanagement.com

RetireOne, Midland Launch New Zero-Commission, Unbundled Annuity

RetireOne, an independent open architecture fiduciary platform built for fee-based insurance solutions, and Midland National Life Insurance Company have launched a zero-commission contingent deferred annuity, Constance, which unlike other fee-based annuities, unbundles the annuity’s insurance component from its underlying investments. That allows the advisor to manage the portfolio and the assets, which stay at their custodian.
MIDLAND, TX
InvestmentNews

Three keys to capturing Gen XYZ clients

The younger generations of investors — also known as Gen XYZ — have a different expectation of their relationship with their wealth manager, and advisers that embrace digital communication, transparency and relatability will be the ones with a competitive edge. That’s the upshot from a fireside chat with Anand Sekhar,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income of $10.6 billion. CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank results were "strong" as the economy continued to improve and its businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum seen before the pandemic. The stock rose 2% in pre-market trades. Shares of Bank of America are up 42.3% in 2021, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestmentNews

First Republic recruiting slows in Q3

After recruiting seven teams of advisers in the first half of the year, the bank added just one team over the summer, executives of the firm said on an earnings call. First Republic Bank, a destination for wirehouse advisers moving to a different employer in recent years, saw a slowdown in recruiting in the third quarter, nabbing just one team for the three months ending in September.
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

Morgan Stanley adds record assets, buys retirement plan firm

The wirehouse made yet another acquisition in the wealth management space last month, this time a retirement plan company with $43 billion in assets. Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business continued over the summer to increase net new assets, adding $135 billion for the quarter ending in March and a new quarterly high, according to the company’s third quarter earnings release.
MARKETS
Next Avenue

The Growing Danger of Index Funds

A professional risk analyst says investors with S&P 500 index funds and ETFs may not realize the added risk they're now taking. Diversification is the most powerful concept in finance. By holding many stocks, you can substantially reduce the portfolio's risk. When some stocks are going up in value, others might be going down. A market event — say a rise in oil prices — will drop some stocks, but it will increase the value of others and leave yet other stocks largely unaffected.
MARKETS
calculatedriskblog.com

House Prices to National Average Wage Index

This graph shows the ratio of house price indexes divided by the National Average Wage Index (the Wage index for 2020 was released yesterday). This uses the annual average National Case-Shiller index since 1976 (and an estimate for 2021). ... As of 2021, house prices were well above the median...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

Upstart's AI-based lending model is popular with banks, resulting in strong financial performance. Its current market penetration in lending is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of its potential. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) -- a company that uses artificial intelligence systems to determine would-be borrowers' creditworthiness -- has caught the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
InvestmentNews

Acorns to launch custom portfolios in push toward active investing

Digital investing app Acorns Grow Inc. plans to open more active investing products, like custom portfolios, to its users, and said Tuesday it tapped investment management veteran Seth Wunder as the fintech’s first chief investment officer ahead of its expected public listing this year. Prompting active engagement for users via...
MARKETS

