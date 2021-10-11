CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 5

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxdU5_0cNmuIb000

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them.

In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.

Today’s installment focuses on the 21 players who wore No. 5 over the years.

1946 - Moe Becker - wing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8EVt_0cNmuIb000
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2Q77_0cNmuIb000
(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

1947-48 - Cecil Hankins - guard

1948-49 - Bill Roberts - center

1949-51 - Ed Leede - wing

1955 - Skippy Whitaker - guard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyjzR_0cNmuIb000
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkF98_0cNmuIb000
(AP Photo/Steve Pyle)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tqek_0cNmuIb000
(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QMDN_0cNmuIb000
Jamie Squire /Allsport

1999 - Wayne Turner - guard

1999 - Jamel Thomas - forward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYdK9_0cNmuIb000
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21feww_0cNmuIb000
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvSXH_0cNmuIb000
(Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8LKo_0cNmuIb000
Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

2007-13 - Kevin Garnett - forward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WW2uB_0cNmuIb000
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart got heated with Celtics teammate for flopping

The art of irony is definitely not lost on Marcus Smart. Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams told reporters on Thursday that Smart had an altercation at practice with teammate Grant Williams. “Grant was flopping and s—,” said Robert, per Jay King of The Athletic. Robert was quick to add...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Best trade ever made with the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat don’t play their next preseason game until tomorrow night, so in the meantime, let’s continue to take a look at their trade history with various NBA franchises. Their next game is against the Houston Rockets, but since we have already looked at Miami’s trade history with the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston Celtics announced Friday that Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is asymptomatic and quarantining, per the team's press release. The All-Star swingman has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game vs. the Toronto Raptors as a result. In the Celtics' preseason opener vs. the Orlando Magic,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamel Thomas
Person
Kevin Garnett
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 4-team blockbuster involves Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

When the offseason started, the Boston Celtics seemingly had the biggest point guard problem in the Atlantic Division of the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker still had two years left on a max contract, one he signed in the summer of 2019, but had declining knees and no longer seemed able to live up to that salary figure.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 things to monitor in C’s preseason debut

The wait is finally over, folks: the Boston Celtics take to the hardwood tonight for preseason game No. 1. Though this time on the calendar has little to no impact on how the Cs will wind up performing come the end of the regular season and beyond — often we see teams go undefeated in the preseason and ultimately end up vying for the top spot in that year’s NBA Draft — it’s still a fun time for fans to get a small glimpse of what their favorite franchise may have in store.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 5 biggest takeaways from media day

Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics held their annual media day and it was chockful of great content. For fans that have felt deprived of all things green and white, media day should have been a breath of fresh air. Fans got to hear nearly every player talk, as well...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Should the Cs be worried about their vaccination status?

The Boston Celtics kicked off training camp this week, which has been filled with excitement due to new additions. The team’s offseason additions such as Dennis Schroder, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson have brought hope back to eastern Massachusetts that was severely lacking last season. However, the biggest takeaway from the week so far has been that the Cs are not fully vaccinated as a team.
NBA
WMUR.com

Former Boston Celtics players face federal charges in NBA health care fraud case

BOSTON — Several former Boston Celtics players are included in a list of NBA players charged with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said Thursday. The ex-players are accused of participating in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting...
NBA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka On Celtics Players Complaining After Every Call: That's Not The Team We Want To Be And That's Not Who I Am. I Don't Want The Team To Start Crying About Every Call."

There's a growing belief around old-school basketball fans that states that young players are more spoiled nowadays. The referees often make questionable calls but even when a foul - or a no-call - is as clear as day, the players often get on the officials' faces to try and force them to change their minds.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Celtics: HH projects supersized starting lineup this season

Lineup versatility is a strength that the 2021-22 Boston Celtics possess. Just one season ago, Daniel Theis was playing out of position at power forward alongside Tristan Thompson before being traded midseason. This season, there will be none of that…even if the Cs decide to go big again. And if...
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 10/8/21

CLNS Media/YouTube (251) Ime Udoka Is Interested In Having Al Horford Play Back To Backs | Practice Interview 10-7 Fadeaway World Josh Richardson Speaks On Rivalry Between Philadelphia 76ers And Boston Celtics: “From When I Was There, Joel Embiid Shut All That Down.
NBA
hardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: 3 TPE targets that would be perfect complements to Jays

For the second time in as many consecutive years, the Boston Celtics find themselves heading into the upcoming campaign in possession of several Traded Player Exceptions, with their biggest of the bunch measuring in at a worth of up to $17 million. Acquired through numerous transactions over the last several...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy