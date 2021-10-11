Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 5

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them.

In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.

Today’s installment focuses on the 21 players who wore No. 5 over the years.

1946 - Moe Becker - wing

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

1947-48 - Cecil Hankins - guard

1948-49 - Bill Roberts - center

1949-51 - Ed Leede - wing

1955 - Skippy Whitaker - guard

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Steve Pyle)

(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Jamie Squire /Allsport

1999 - Wayne Turner - guard

1999 - Jamel Thomas - forward

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

2007-13 - Kevin Garnett - forward