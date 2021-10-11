CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigray forces say Ethiopia has launched a major offensive

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces say Ethiopia’s government has launched its threatened major military offensive against them in an attempt to end a nearly year-old war. A statement from the Tigray external affairs office alleged that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian “regular and irregular fighters” launched a coordinated assault on several fronts. It blamed Ethiopian forces and those from the country’s Amhara region, where much of the recent fighting has occurred after Tigray forces retook much of their own region in June.

