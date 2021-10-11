Fantasy Baseball News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — There’s the old baseball cliche, where a player gets a big hit to lead off an inning immediately after making a tremendous defensive play to end the previous frame. How often do you see it? The reality is that despite the saying, it doesn’t happen nearly as often as one might think. Yet on Friday night in Game 1 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, Kiké Hernandez offered one of the best examples of the phenomenon that is possible. The first half of his magnificent act came in the bottom of the second....

