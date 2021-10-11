Fantasy Baseball News
Luis Patino Tagged With The Loss In Game 3 of The ALDS. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Luis Patino (0-1) allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out none over 1 1/3 innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He entered the game in the 12th inning and cruised through 1 1/3 frames before issuing a one-out walk. The 21-year-old was tagged with the loss after serving up the game-winning two-run shot to Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez in the bottom of the 13th inning. Patino threw 15 pitches, landing 10 for strikes. The Rays rookie could make another appearance in the ALDS if a Game 5 is necessary.fantasydata.com
