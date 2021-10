Templeton, CA’s, Nate Tyler has been one of the 21st century’s most filmed pro surfers. We can’t prove that, we just know it’s true. These days, Nate has less stickers on his board and less stamps on his passport than when he was giving it hell on photo trips, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Over the past couple years, Nate’s joined his father’s business of creating metal sculpture artwork. He’s launched his own surf accessory company, Octopus. And he’s more in love with life than ever before — staying close to home with his work, his wife, his children and his beloved Central Coast wedges.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO