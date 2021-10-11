CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Historic Hotel Chequamegon In Wisconsin Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

By Ben Jones
There are some guests at Best Western’s Hotel Chequamegon in Wisconsin who reportedly never checked out . This hotel has a long history in Ashland — the original Hotel Chequamegon was built in 1877 — and while the hotel was completely rebuilt after a fire, some guests have noticed some unexplainable things. Hotel Chequamegon is a beautiful hotel in one of the most scenic spots in Wisconsin, and well-worth a visit, that is, if you’re brave enough…

Hotel Chequamegon is located in the heart of Ashland, right on the shore of Lake Superior. It’s an ideal base for exploring the beauty of northern Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwruC_0cNmrnaM00
Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce

The hotel was a grand structure originally built in 1877 in the height of the logging and mining booms in Wisconsin. It was constructed by the Wisconsin Central Railroad, and was later razed and rebuilt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asZTI_0cNmrnaM00
Wisconsin Historical Society

In 1958, a fire completely destroyed the Chequamegon, but it wasn’t completely the end of an era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgiJo_0cNmrnaM00
Management/TripAdvisor

In 1986, a beautiful new Hotel Chequamegon was built near the ruins of the old hotel. It overlooks Chequamegon Bay and is within walking distance from some of the city’s attractions. New guests began arriving -- but a few older guests also appeared in some unexpected places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W88Bj_0cNmrnaM00
Barb R/TripAdvisor

According to some witnesses, things sometimes move unexpectedly in the hotel and there are sounds that can’t be explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSItM_0cNmrnaM00
Management/TripAdvisor

Some of the unexpected behavior is centered around rooms 312 and 314. There also have been eerie sightings of a man in a top hat who strolls the halls!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvtEV_0cNmrnaM00
DaveMagic/TripAdvisor

While guests have reported some unusual things in this hotel , they also rave about the Lake Superior views – if you’re hunting ghosts or just hunting a Northwoods getaway, this could be your hotel. If you’re a ghost hunter looking for new places to investigate, here are some hotels with occurrences that can’t be easily explained .

