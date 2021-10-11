The Historic Hotel Chequamegon In Wisconsin Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

There are some guests at Best Western’s Hotel Chequamegon in Wisconsin who reportedly never checked out . This hotel has a long history in Ashland — the original Hotel Chequamegon was built in 1877 — and while the hotel was completely rebuilt after a fire, some guests have noticed some unexplainable things. Hotel Chequamegon is a beautiful hotel in one of the most scenic spots in Wisconsin, and well-worth a visit, that is, if you’re brave enough…

Hotel Chequamegon is located in the heart of Ashland, right on the shore of Lake Superior. It’s an ideal base for exploring the beauty of northern Wisconsin.

The hotel was a grand structure originally built in 1877 in the height of the logging and mining booms in Wisconsin. It was constructed by the Wisconsin Central Railroad, and was later razed and rebuilt.

In 1958, a fire completely destroyed the Chequamegon, but it wasn’t completely the end of an era.

In 1986, a beautiful new Hotel Chequamegon was built near the ruins of the old hotel. It overlooks Chequamegon Bay and is within walking distance from some of the city’s attractions. New guests began arriving -- but a few older guests also appeared in some unexpected places.

According to some witnesses, things sometimes move unexpectedly in the hotel and there are sounds that can’t be explained.

Some of the unexpected behavior is centered around rooms 312 and 314. There also have been eerie sightings of a man in a top hat who strolls the halls!

While guests have reported some unusual things in this hotel , they also rave about the Lake Superior views – if you're hunting ghosts or just hunting a Northwoods getaway, this could be your hotel.

