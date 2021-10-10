Iowa Falls 1-0 at No. 8 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The University of Iowa soccer team was defeated 1-0 at No. 8 Rutgers on Sunday at Yurcak Field. The Hawkeyes move to 8-5-1 and 2-4-0 in conference play. It was a defensive battle in Piscataway as the Hawkeyes fended off five shots shots in the first half to keep things scoreless heading into the break. The Scarlet Knights, who are ranked eighth in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, controlled possession for much of the game, firing off 27 shots on the afternoon. Goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm tallied a career high 11 saves, shielding the net from an aggressive Rutgers attack.