Sawyer County Man Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Child to Harmful Material
A 39-year-old Sawyer County, Wis. man was arrested Friday for allegedly causing mental harm to a child. The arrest follows an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children task force. On Friday, October 8, the suspect was interviewed by Grantsburg Police while his Sawyer County home was searched following reports that he exposed harmful material to a child.www.wcmpradio.com
