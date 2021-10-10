CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Hmong American Peace Academy opens new high school, upholds focus on Hmong culture

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty-six years ago, a 10-year-old Chis Her-Xiong fled Laos across the Mekong River with a wave of Hmong refugees, most of whom didn’t survive the treacherous crossing. Now, when she walks into her modern glass-walled office on the northwest side of Milwaukee, Her-Xiong crosses under a ceiling sculpted to depict the same river. It’s one of many nods to Hmong history in a new expansion to the school she founded, Hmong American Peace Academy.

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmong People#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Hapa#Milwaukee Public Schools

Comments / 0

Community Policy