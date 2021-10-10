Hmong American Peace Academy opens new high school, upholds focus on Hmong culture

Forty-six years ago, a 10-year-old Chis Her-Xiong fled Laos across the Mekong River with a wave of Hmong refugees, most of whom didn’t survive the treacherous crossing. Now, when she walks into her modern glass-walled office on the northwest side of Milwaukee, Her-Xiong crosses under a ceiling sculpted to depict the same river. It’s one of many nods to Hmong history in a new expansion to the school she founded, Hmong American Peace Academy.