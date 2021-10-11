CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I thought I would be crucified': Mother, 31, reveals how she developed postpartum psychosis a week after giving birth to her first child - believing she was the 'second coming' and would be put to death like Jesus

 5 days ago

A mum has revealed how postpartum psychosis led her to be convinced she was 'the second coming' and she thought she would trigger a Noah's Ark style flood by flushing the toilet, just a week after giving birth to her first baby.

Katherine Shaw, 31, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, was just like any sleep deprived new mum, and says that the rare mental health condition seemed to descend on her rapidly over a period of just 10 minutes.

'Exactly a week after I gave birth, I experienced a psychotic episode,' she recalled.

'It came on really quickly and escalated – in just ten minutes I went from feeling like myself to becoming a shaking wreck.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKNHM_0cNmoQ3U00
Katherine Shaw, 31, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, on the day she was discharged from a mother and baby unit where she spent four months after suffering from postpartum psychosis  

The special educational needs (SEN) teacher had a normal pregnancy and welcomed baby Jude at 7.49am on 24 April 2020, at the height of lockdown.

Katherine and husband Matt, 34, brought Jude home later that afternoon and like most new parents, they faced sleepless nights.

Although Katherine was struggling, she thought it was normal at the time.

She said: 'Even when I did get the chance to sleep, I was unable to switch off and sleep soundly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4UNH_0cNmoQ3U00
Katherine, Matt and Jude in September 2020 during a weekend's leave from hospital

'I didn't have negative thoughts at this point, but my brain was very active and wanted to be busy all the time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ge5tv_0cNmoQ3U00
In mid-July, Katherine chose to admit herself to Brockington Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) in Stafford, meaning Jude was able to come with her. Pictured: Katherine and Jude the day after she was discharged from MBU

'On reflection, I feel this may have been some sort of mania in the build up to the psychotic episode.'

When Jude was a week old, Katherine and her family started to notice something was seriously wrong.

She said: 'My thoughts were racing and I was trying to write them down on my phone to get them out of my head but I couldn't type quickly enough. I didn't tell anyone but very quickly, they turned into delusions.

'I believed tapping my phone rapidly would transfer the thoughts from my head into my phone, and I thought rubbing my hands or tapping on myself quickly would slow down time.

'I began thinking about god creating the world in seven days and believed I could now understand how he did it.

'I started to think I was the second coming and Jude's birth was linked to this.

'I was unable to swallow my food and was convinced if I flushed the toilet it would trigger a Noah's Ark type situation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBDof_0cNmoQ3U00
After getting advice, Matt drove Katharine to the hospital while her mum stayed at home with the baby. Pictured: Matt and Jude in their West Brom shirts December 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkL4p_0cNmoQ3U00
While Katherine took medication and tried to sleep, Matt lay by her side, holding her hand the whole night. Pictured: Matt and Jude on holiday Summer 2021

When Katherine's mum and husband noticed her behaviour, they tried to get her to sleep while they rang the hospital.

After getting advice, her husband drove her there and her mum stayed at home with the baby. During the journey, Katherine quickly deteriorated.

She said: 'I believed the car was going to crash and we would die.

'I then started to believe the things that happened to Jesus would happen to me – betrayal, disbelief, crucifixion.'

With Covid rules still in place, Matt was given special permission to stay with his wife in hospital.

Katherine said: 'I agreed to take medication and tried to sleep. Matt lay by my side, holding my hand the whole night.'

'I woke up the next day feeling confused and I still had some strange beliefs but after a few days, eventually I was calm enough to be discharged back home with the support of the crisis team.'

Although glad to be home, Katherine continued to struggle with her mental health in the months that followed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oyp7_0cNmoQ3U00
Katherine is working with Action on Postpartum Psychosis to raise awareness of the condition, particularly among expectant and new parents. Pictured: Jude at just a few days old.

She said: 'I experienced panic attacks, I lost my appetite, I had blurry vision, mood swings, I felt numb and spaced out, I had constant anxiety, difficulty concentrating and intrusive thoughts that constantly controlled, tormented and haunted my mind.

'Although I had my family around me every step of the way I felt so alone in what was happening to me. I was petrified, it felt never-ending.'

In mid-July, Katherine chose to admit herself to Brockington Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) in Stafford, meaning Jude was able to come with her.

Katherine spent four months at the MBU receiving treatment and although she felt lucky not to be separated from her baby, it was still a 'difficult journey'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLY9D_0cNmoQ3U00
Now, a year on from leaving the MBU, Katherine has recovered and she was able to return to work in April. Pictured: Katherine and Jude after Katherine's first episode

She said: 'Somewhere deep in my gut I knew my heart was aching at the thought of leaving Matt behind at the doors, but on the surface I was numb.'

WHAT IS POSTPARTUM PSYCHOSIS?

Postpartum psychosis is a serious mental health illness that can cause new mothers to experience hallucinations and delusions.

It affects around one-to-two in every 1,000 births, according to Postpartum Support International.

PP is different from the 'baby blues', which many mothers experience while they struggle to cope with the stress and hormonal changes that come with having children.

It is also different from postnatal depression, which affects one in 10 women to some extent. This can cause feelings of helplessness, as well as a loss of interest in the baby and crying frequently.

PP's symptoms usually start within the first two weeks. Some include:

Its cause is unclear. Women are thought to be more at risk if they have:

Ideally, patients should be put on a specialist psychiatric unit, called a mother and baby unit (MBU), where they can still be with their child. They may be admitted to a general psychiatric ward until a MBU becomes available.

Antidepressants may be prescribed to ease symptoms, as well as anti-psychotics and mood stabilisers, like lithium.

Psychological therapy, like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), may help patients manage how they think and act.

In rare cases, electroconvulsive therapy can help with severe depression or mania.

Most women with PP make a full recovery if treated correctly.

Severe symptoms tend to last between two and 12 weeks. However, it can take a year or more for women to recover.

A PP episode can be followed by a period of depression, anxiety and low confidence. Some women then struggle to bond with their baby or feel like they missed out.

These feelings can usually be overcome with the help of a mental health support team.

Around half of women who have PP suffer again in future pregnancies. Those who are at high risk should receive specialist care from a psychiatrist while they are expecting.

Source: NHS

'I found myself watching the clock all day every day and, due to Covid, visits were restricted to three times a week for just one hour per visit.'

'All of the staff I encountered through my illness were just outstanding people. I couldn't have wished for nicer people to care for me.'

'Unfortunately the facilities did not provide a nurturing environment to support healthy recovery.'

'As a teacher, being led to an out-of-date playroom with donated toys and poster paints and being told I could do some sort of art made me feel like I was a child in a bad early years foundation stage setting.

'There were no alternative therapies on offer alongside medication. I would like to have seen CBT; massage or acupuncture; exercise such as a gym and swimming pool; art, music or movement therapy and mindfulness.

'If we were lucky we had a short walk around the hospital grounds with a member of staff.'

Now, a year on from leaving the MBU, Katherine has recovered and she was able to return to work in April.

She said: 'It took a while as a family to come to terms with what happened and heal from the upheaval as it was very traumatic for everyone involved, especially Matt.'

'Now we have settled down into family life and we have been able to enjoy normal things that at one point I never believed I would ever do again.'

Katherine is working with Action on Postpartum Psychosis to raise awareness of the condition, particularly among expectant and new parents.

She said: 'Talking to others always has helped a lot. It has allowed me to process and come to terms with things.'

'I spent a long time during my recovery being cross that no one talks about what could happen to you postpartum until you are in it and suffering.'

'Talking has also helped me help others offering words of advice and comfort to friends that have had a hard time or been ill postpartum mental health.

'Talking doesn't make anything go away or stop but it does make you realise you will one day find yourself again and most importantly you are not crazy or alone in the awful things you have had to experience.'

A spokesperson for Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: 'We are currently undertaking a significant refurbishment of the ward, including creating more open plan spaces and increasing the amount of natural light.

'We have also been able to develop and increase our offer of therapeutic activities with the employment of a dedicated occupational therapy assistant.'

'With the support of the Trust's Arts for Health team the programme has recently included music and movement sessions and a range of art activities including work with clay. The unit has also recently received Quality Network for Perinatal Health Services accreditation from the Royal College of Psychiatrists.'

