A man and woman have been arrested after leading multiple law enforcement departments on a chase across two states. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, on September 30th, a deputy attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle. The vehicle then fled and the deputy began a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle nearly struck a deputy who attempted to deploy a spike strip and almost collided with another deputy's car. The suspect vehicle crossed over the border into Barton County, Missouri where after approximately an hour, the pursuit ended after the car crashed into a bean field. The 2020 Nissan was confirmed to be stolen out of Joplin.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO