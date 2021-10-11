Fintech iwoca Accredited for Recovery Loan Scheme, Firm Also Launches Free Mental Help Sessions for UK Business Owners
European Fintech iwoca confirmed recently that it has been accredited under the UK’s Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). The iwoca team wrote in a blog post, dated October 5, 2021, that they’ve been accredited by the British Business Bank as a lender under the RLS. This means they can offer even more support to SMEs in the UK so that they can gain access to much-needed finance.www.crowdfundinsider.com
