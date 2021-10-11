CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech iwoca Accredited for Recovery Loan Scheme, Firm Also Launches Free Mental Help Sessions for UK Business Owners

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Fintech iwoca confirmed recently that it has been accredited under the UK’s Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). The iwoca team wrote in a blog post, dated October 5, 2021, that they’ve been accredited by the British Business Bank as a lender under the RLS. This means they can offer even more support to SMEs in the UK so that they can gain access to much-needed finance.

The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Mature P2P Lending Platforms in Europe to Recover Over 9% Above Average, Robocash Reports

During the market recovery following the Coronavirus crisis, European peer-to-peer platforms that emerged by 2017 have managed to rebound “at above-market growth rate,” according to a report from Robo.cash. The Croatian P2P lender noted that “calm upward trend is supported by a 2% increase in monthly financed loans in 2021.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Wirex Will White Label its Fiat and Crypto Transfer Services

a payments and transfer platform offering both crypto and fiat services, says it will white label its services for the first time. The company is h0ping to provide services to both traditional banking firms as well as Fintechs. Wirex says there are few other firms able to white label...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Productfy Secures $16M via Series A Funding, Unveils Card Issuance as a Service

Has secured $16 million in capital via a Series A round. The company has also announced Card Issuance As a Service. The investment furthers the firm’s mission to provide a completely distributed financial and banking infrastructure. Productfy, which serves as a Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform that offers embedded...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: UK FinTech Plum Raises $13.9M in Series A Funding; Nigerian B2B Startup Alerzo Acquires FinTech Firm Shago Payments

In today’s top EMEA news, U.K. FinTech Plum closes a $13.9 million Series A funding round, and The Digital Pound Foundation wants to see a U.K. CBDC materialize. Plus, U.K.’s Banking Protocol helps stop cybercriminals in their tracks, and Nigerian retail-tech startup Alerzo acquires FinTech firm Shago Payments. London-based FinTech...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

BT launches AI security platform to help firms prevent cyberattacks

BT is pushing further into the security space with Eagle-i, which uses AI and automation to detect and neutralise cyberattacks before they can cause damage. In response to growing cyberthreats globally, UK telecom giant BT has launched a new security platform that uses AI to predict and prevent cyberattacks. After...
TECHNOLOGY
Telegraph

Kremlin-linked firm launches ultra-fast grocery delivery in UK

A Russian technology giant with ties to the Kremlin has launched an ultra-fast grocery delivery service in the UK in the latest challenge to British supermarkets and delivery firms. Yandex, which is known as “Russia’s Google”, launched its Yango Deli app in London yesterday. Yango Deli promises to deliver groceries...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech Global Processing Services Raises $300 Million

(GPS), a payments Fintech that works with many top firms like Revolut, Starling Bank, Curve, and more, has raised over $300 million according to a release. Investors include Advent International and Viking Global Investors who will gain control of the company. The investment by Advent will be funded through Advent Tech and Sunley House Capital, an affiliate of Advent.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Nordic Fintech Lunar Acquires Paylike, Launches One-Step Checkout

the financial services firm that provides Nordic consumers and businesses a new way to bank and make payments, announces the acquisition of Paylike in order to make online payments simpler and faster for digital commerce businesses and consumers. Being able to take payments and have clients checkout hassle-free from...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Trumid, a Digital Credit Trading Platform, Secures $208M via Round led by Point Break Capital Mgmt

a financial tech firm and electronic credit trading platform, has confirmed the completion of its $208 million financing round that was led by Point Break Capital Management, a private investment company with considerable experience and relationships in international financial markets and “deep roots” in Latin America (LatAm). Motive Partners,...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

BT Launches Full Fibre Packages for the UK’s Smallest Firms

BT has launched a range of new full fibre packages for the UK’s smallest firms and start-ups at its lowest ever offer prices – to make it easier for small businesses to upgrade to lightning-fast broadband speeds. BT’s Full Fibre Business Essential packages start from as little as £25.95 for...
BUSINESS

