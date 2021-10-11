CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech Finastra Launches Faster Onboarding Services for Cloud Payments Technology

By Omar Faridi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Sibos 2021 opened (in a virtual environment) on October 11, 2021, Finastra unveiled its updated instant onboarding capabilities for its Fusion Payments To Go service. As first reported by Finextra, the solution should allow banking institutions to gain access to the benefits of Finastra’s software-as-a-service or SaaS platform at speed and with lower overall costs, which means that organizations are able to bring innovative and customized payments services to their clients with a lot more efficiency as requirements continue to change.

