Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Joins Digital Asset Firm Copper

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper, an “institutional gateway to digital asset investing,” has added former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to its board of advisors. Lord Hammond is one of only three people to have served continuously in the UK cabinet from 2010 to 2019, serving under Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May. Lord Hammond served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2016 to 2019, Foreign Secretary from 2014 to 2016, and Defence Secretary from 2011 to 2014.

The Guardian

UK state pension payment delays leave many in ‘dire financial straits’

James Regan waited more than two months, spent more than 70 hours on the phone and had to threaten legal action before he was finally able to tell his mother that she would be getting her state pension each week. Susan James* from Eastbourne is not so lucky – she is still waiting for her first payment despite putting in an application back in March.
ECONOMY
